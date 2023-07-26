The Los Angeles Dodgers officially activated Kiké Hernandez after trading for him on Tuesday, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Additionally, Los Angeles made three other roster moves. RHP Tyson Miller was promoted and LHP Justin Bruihl was optioned. OF Jonny DeLuca was placed on the IL due to a hamstring strain after suffering the injury on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are expected to continue to be aggressive in the trade market ahead of August 1st's deadline. Los Angeles will likely acquire at least one starting pitcher and possibly multiple bullpen arms. It wouldn't be shocking to see the team land multiple starters as well though. Also, LA could pursue another bat or two.

Dodgers roster after Hernandez trade

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers are playing well and should continue to do so moving forward. The Dodgers roster isn't as complete as it has been in previous seasons though. They don't have a clear option at second base or shortstop, although Hernandez can fill in at both positions. Miguel Rojas is the Dodgers' primary shortstop but he's struggled with the bat in 2023.

Outfield-wise, Mookie Betts is obviously consistent in right field. James Outman has endured his share of ups and downs in center field, while left field has been a revolving door of sorts.

Los Angeles is going to focus on addressing their pitching needs prior to the MLB trade deadline. That said, the Dodgers will probably trade for at least one more hitter if not more. A steady outfield option and added infield roster depth would be pivotal additions for the ball club.