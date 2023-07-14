It was revealed on Friday that Clayton Kershaw likely won't return from his injury until August. The update was a surprise, as it was previously believed that the future Hall of Famer would be back shortly after the All-Star break. The Dodgers received another key update on prospect Ryan Pepiot following the Kershaw report.

According to OKC Dodgers broadcaster/communications director Alex Freedman, Pepiot is set to begin his minor league rehab assignment. Freedman also reports that Pepiot will likely throw two innings Friday.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports that the Dodgers likely want to wait until Pepiot is able to throw around 90 pitches before calling him up to the big league club.

What Pepiot's looming Dodgers promotion means

The Dodgers' pitching depth has been tested in 2023. All of their reliable arms in the starting rotation have dealt with injury concerns at one point or another. As a result, LA is being linked to almost every star pitcher who's expected to be available ahead of the trade deadline. Los Angeles is rumored to be interested in Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox.

Some experts have said the Dodgers need to trade for two starters. If Pepiot can return and play a role in the rotation though, Los Angeles wouldn't need to be quite as aggressive ahead of the trade deadline. The Dodgers want to lean on Kershaw (assuming he's able to return in August), Julio Urias, and Tony Gonsolin down the stretch. Meanwhile, Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan will also help matters, and Walker Buehler's possible return is worth keeping tabs on.

Pepiot's presence would provide even more depth. If he's available to avoid any setbacks, Pepiot should play a role in LA's pitching staff before too long.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.