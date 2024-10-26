Magic Johnson was as thrilled as any Dodgers fan when Freddie Freeman blasted the walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to win Game 1 of the 2024 World Series over the New York Yankees.

Of course, Johnson is much more than a fan. He is part of a group of investors that own the Dodgers, and the former Los Angeles Lakers star has some words of encouragement for the National League champions.

Johnson offered a statement on X that asks his team to build on the momentum of the dramatic game-winning blow by Freeman, and that a bit more may be needed in Game 2 of the World Series Saturday night. “Last night's incredible Game 1 win is over,” Johnson posted. “Dodger Nation, now we have to focus on winning and cleaning up a couple of yesterday’s mistakes heading into Game 2!”

The Dodgers were charged with just a single error in Game 1 against the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees hit a hard ground ball to Los Angeles shortstop Tommy Edman in the first inning and the normally reliable infielder booted the ground ball. Stanton's grounder was hit with top spin, and the ball appeared to take a nasty hop just before Edman attempted to field the ball.

The Dodgers faced a threat as a result, because Juan Soto had walked prior to the error and Jazz Chisholm could have opened the scoring early if he had followed with a hit. Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty retired Chisholm on a grounder to second.

Yankees stolen bases nearly cost Dodgers

The Dodgers also displayed a weakness once the game reached extra innings. Chisholm singled to right field with one out in the top of the 10th inning off of Los Angeles relief pitcher Blake Treinen,

The Dodgers reliever struggles to hold runners on base, and Chisholm took off for second and beat catcher Will Smith's throw. After Anthony Rizzo was intentionally walked, Chisholm stole third base. He was able to score on Anthony Volpe's hard grounder to Edman.

The Dodgers had played the infield in to prevent Chisholm from scoring, but Edman had to dive to knock the ball down. He had a chance to start a double play, but he could only get the force play on Rizzo after the ball bounded away. The Yankees were able to take a 3-2 lead as a result.

That play could have given the Yankees a victory in the first game of the World Series, but Freeman prevented that from happening with his grand slam deep into the right field stands.

The Dodgers will attempt to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series by sending Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound against New York's Carlos Rodon.