Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy has been one of the team’s most consistent power bats since his arrival in 2018. And although he’s struggled to hit for average across the last few seasons, Muncy is truly hoping he can remain with the Dodgers until it’s all said and done for him in the big leagues.

Via Clint Pasillas:

“I’m really hoping I can retire as a Dodger. Obviously my play will determine that. But it’s just one of those things where the Dodgers are always going to have my loyalty & especially the fan base. I would do anything for this organization.” – Max Muncy on Dodgers Nation.

Muncy is set to make $13.5 million in 2023 and has a club option in 2024. He would become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. As the 32-year-old said, his time in LA will simply come down to just how productive he is at the plate.

The former fifth-round pick out of Baylor slashed just .196 in 136 games last year, going deep 21 times. Muncy also struck out more than once per contest.

“Obviously I’m hoping the option is turned into something a little more longer term. I think my relationship with the Dodgers, I think I control my own destiny with that. If I go out there and I play well, I think we can make it happen. But if I go out there and I don’t play well, then they’re not going to just sit around and hand things out. So I think I control my own destiny with that.”

If Max Muncy can stay healthy and enjoy a resurgent campaign, perhaps the Dodgers could reward him with a new deal that lasts for the remainder of his career. Only time will tell.