The Los Angeles Dodgers looked as though they were on their way to snapping a two-game skid Tuesday night — until they weren't. Los Angeles suffered a 9-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game series at the Great American Ball Park, and just like everyone else in Dodgers nation, Max Muncy is one unhappy man following the embarrassing defeat.

“We beat ourselves tonight,” Muncy told reporters in the locker room after the game (h/t SportsNet LA).

Los Angeles led by as many as five runs in the game when Dodgers star Freddie Freeman slugged a grand slam home run in the fourth inning. However, the eight runs were not enough to protect Los Angeles from the ensuing implosion of its bullpen. , particularly in the ninth inning when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent Caleb Ferguson to the mound.

Ferguson turned out to be an absolute disaster on the mound, as he loaded the bases and issued a walk for Cincy's seventh run of the game before allowing another walk and hitting a Reds hitter to tie the game up. Shelby Miller was then sent to the mound to replace Ferguson but Matt McLain played the role of the hero for the Reds, as his single in the ninth inning drove the winning run to the plate. McLain also finished the game 3-for-6 with a run.

The Dodgers have some soul-searching to do in their bullpen after their collapse against the Reds. They will look to recover right away this Wednesday when they give the ball to Noah Syndergaard.