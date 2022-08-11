The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their undefeated streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory at home over the Minnesota Twins, but it appears to have come at the expense of Max Muncy’s health. The Dodgers third baseman left the game in the fifth inning after getting hit in his right hand with a one-hopper, according to Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times.

“Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was hit in the right hand, not the chest, by that 98.1-mph one-hopper in the fifth inning. X-rays were negative, but Muncy said after the game that he couldn’t close his hand. Will have to see how he feels on Friday in KC.”

Before exiting the game, Max Muncy was able to muster a 1-for-2 performance, with his lone hit a solo shot in the second inning that put the Dodgers on the board first. After the game, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts gave an update on Muncy’s condition.

Via Juan Toribio of MLB.com:

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Max Muncy has a right hand contusion. Muncy tried to swing a bat, but couldn’t. X-rays are negative and they’ll see how he feels on Friday.”

Max Muncy suffered the injury just when he is having quite a month in August. Since the start of the month, Muncy is posting a .385/.407/.962 triple slash line with four home runs and eight RBIs. In 17 games played after the 2022 MLB All-Star break, the 31-year-old Max Muncy has slashed .242/.304/.516

The Dodgers will take two days of rest before returning to action on Friday on the road against the Kansas City Royals.