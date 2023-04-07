Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 campaign. Their middle infield, however, has endured no shortage of uncertainty. SS Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending injury during spring training. Miguel Rojas, who took over the position for Lux, is currently dealing with an injury of his own, while 2B Miguel Vargas is also dealing with a minor ailment. Fortunately for Los Angeles, Vargas is returning to the lineup on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Dodgers Nation on Twitter.

Rojas, on the other hand, remains out. His injury isn’t considered serious, but Los Angeles is proceeding with caution nonetheless. The Dodgers’ depth isn’t what it once was, so the team can’t afford to take any chances this early in the year.

Miguel Vargas is hitting fifth and playing second base on Friday for the Dodgers. Fellow rookie James Outman has stolen the show with his impressive performance so far, but Vargas is quietly off to a superb start to the 2023 campaign as well.

The young infielder leads the league in walks with nine, and he’s also posted a league-leading .722 OPB heading into the Dodgers-Diamondbacks Friday affair. Vargas is doing more than simply drawing walks as well, hitting .375 through 18 plate appearances (eight at-bats). Granted, it’s a small sample size, but Vargas is taking advantage of his opportunities.

The Dodgers will look to continue their impressive start to the season against Arizona in this contest. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Los Angeles’ injury situation as they are made available.