The Los Angeles Dodgers have a shortstop decision to make as a result of Trea Turner signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB free agency. Gavin Lux was expected to start once Turner officially left, however, speculation has emerged following LA’s Miguel Rojas acquisition. Former big leaguer and current MLB Network analyst Sean Casey believes Lux would benefit from returning to his natural position at shortstop, per MLB Network on Twitter.

“He (Gavin Lux) played shortstop coming up,” Casey said during a recent MLB Network segment. “I know as a player for me, I never played anywhere but first base, but I can only imagine if I was anywhere else it’s an uncomfortable thing. I’ve watched teammates go through it. So for Lux, going back to short and be able to play there everyday… I think there’s a comfort zone there.”

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts previously said Gavin Lux will likely “fill in at short” earlier in the offseason. However, that was before the Rojas trade. And it is difficult to deny Miguel Rojas’ impressive defensive prowess.

But Casey brings up a good point Los Angeles needs to consider. Athletes in all sports benefit from repetition. The majority of star players know their role and stick to it. Gavin Lux may be in line for a true breakout if he returns to his natural position on a consistent basis.

In the end, replacing a superstar like Trea Turner is a difficult task without question. We will continue to provide updates on the Dodgers’ shortstop situation.