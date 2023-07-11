Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts did not win the 2023 Home Run Derby. In fact, he didn't expect to win. Yes, Betts is having a tremendous year that's seen him crush 26 home runs, but Mookie plays for more than just the home run ball. Betts made a hilarious admission during the derby. However, does his admission actually sum up his dominance?

Video via Jomboy Media.

JD Martinez: "He's gotta hit it in the air to left" Mookie: "I DON'T KNOW HOW" pic.twitter.com/6I4rF0qfnM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 11, 2023

JD Martinez was asked by the ESPN broadcast crew to give Mookie Betts some advice during the Home Run Derby. Martinez told Betts to “pull the ball” and “hit it in the air to left (field), do not go to center (field).” Betts responded by stating, “I don't know how!”

Mookie Betts' dominance

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Betts is on pace to shatter his previous career-high in home runs. But he isn't a player that simply pulls the baseball on a consistent basis. According to Baseball Reference, Betts owns a 29.3 percent pull rate for his career. Meanwhile, his career mark in terms of hitting the ball to centerfield is 53.9 percent and right field (going the opposite way) is 16.8 percent.

In 2023, Betts is pulling the baseball 33.7 percent of the time. Although that mark is higher than his career average, he's still hitting the ball to center field 51.6 percent of the time. In other words, the majority of Betts' hits go to center field. So when Martinez told Mookie not to go to center, Betts stated he didn't know how, an admission that the stats back up for the most part.

Young baseball players are taught to drive the ball up the middle. It's an approach that helps keep them balanced and not pull-happy. Betts is obviously one of the best hitters in the game, and his approach has produced a potential Hall of Fame career. Although he didn't win the 2023 Home Run Derby, Betts will continue to hit the ball back where it came from moving forward.