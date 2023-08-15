Mookie Betts was a fan-favorite with the Boston Red Sox and has continued to be beloved by Los Angeles Dodgers fans. There have probably been plenty of parents who've named their children after Betts. However, a recent story about a home run bet that led to a baby being named after Betts is truly incredible. The Dodgers star took to social media to share the fascinating story, per Betts' Twitter.

One of the coolest moments of ya boy’s entire career! Bro is a man of his word 😂👶🏼 #babymookie pic.twitter.com/rVIG4VWJVe — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) August 15, 2023

“Something pretty neat happened,” Betts said in the video. “Back a couple of weeks ago, I was on deck and this guy started talking to me. He said, ‘Mook, if you hit a home run I'll name my daughter, her middle name, Mookie.' And I heard this, and I laughed. He was serious. So I turned around and sad, ‘No, don't do that bro. Don't do that.' He said, ‘no, I'm going to do it.'”

Mookie Betts, who's in the midst of an MVP-caliber 2023 season, proceeded to step up to the plate and blast a home run. Betts gave the fan a fist-bump following the home run.

“A couple weeks later,” Betts continued, “I see on Twitter the birth certificate for Francesca Mookie Mancuso. Shout out to you Giuseppe. I can't wait to meet Francesca.”

Mookie Betts is a Dodgers fan-favorite

The comments under Betts' post further demonstrate how much fans love him.

One fan wrote, “Couldn’t have been named after a better human either. You’re a good guy Mookie.”

Another fan added, “That’s why us Red Sox fans are still sour about losing you! Great dude off the field and a STUD between the lines!”

On top of this wonderful story is the fact that the Dodgers are playing extremely well and now hold a comfortable lead in the National League West. Mookie Betts and the ball club will look to continue playing a quality brand of baseball as the 2023 season continues on.