Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts recently shared a cool moment with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at Dodger Stadium. On Saturday night, Betts hit two home runs in the Dodgers' win over Miami, and he and James, watching from the crowd, exchanged hat tips after both of them.

Now, Mookie Betts is speaking out about the epic salute on Bleacher Report's “On Base With Mookie Betts” podcast.

“That was cool, man,” said Betts. “It happened as I was coming around third. I was like man, I've got to say something, right? I just looked up there and saluted. It just kind of happened.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The salute occurred between perhaps the two most dominant professional athletes in the City of Angels right now. While LeBron James is fresh off of leading his Lakers to a Western Conference Finals appearance, Betts and the Dodgers look poised for another deep postseason run following last season's disappointing first-round exit to the San Diego Padres.

At 78-48, the Dodgers currently sit in a comfortable first place in the NL West, twelve games ahead of the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles has also won four out of its last five games, including a 9-3 road win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Betts has been on a tear recently, recording at least two hits in each of the last four games, beginning with the two-home-run outing against the Marlins on Saturday.

Betts and the Dodgers certainly appear to be peaking at the right time, as postseason baseball looms just over a month away.