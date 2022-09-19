Mookie Betts, Dodgers make team history vs. Giants not seen in 123 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers have done something against the San Francisco Giants that their fan base hasn’t seen in 123 years.

LA completed their three-game sweep of the Giants this week, sealing the deal with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Not only did it give the Dodgers their 101st victory of the season, but it also allowed them to finish the campaign with a 15-4 record against one of their biggest rivals in Major League Baseball.

That is a 78.9 percent winning rate against the Giants, which is apparently their best record against them in a season in over a century. The last time the Dodgers had a better record over San Francisco, it was way back in 1899 when the team went 10-2 for an 83.3 percent winning percentage, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Dodgers finish the season 15-4 (.789) against the Giants. That's their best record against them in a season since 1899 (10-2, .833). pic.twitter.com/vbrGN2tUqd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 19, 2022

The Dodgers are on a roll, and this latest feat should only give them more confidence as they look to win it all this year. They were just the first team in the MLB to reach 100 wins this season, which speaks volumes of how capable they are.

Of course being this good comes with higher expectations. The NL West champs are surely in World Series-or-bust mode now, and there’s a ton of pressure on them to deliver. But if there is one team capable of living up to higher standards, it is the 2020 champs for sure.

There’s plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Dodgers’ chances this year, so the LA faithful should definitely keep an eye on the team.