By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers performed a water celebration last season that took the internet by storm. The celebration looked odd to say the least, and there were no shortage of theories swirling about what it represented.

Mookie Betts Celebration pic.twitter.com/Pg9HkxBLE8 — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) August 27, 2022

Mookie Betts recently addressed and revealed the truth behind the celebration, per Jeff J. Snider of Sports Illustrated.

“No, that’s why he poured the water on my face, to try to get the pepper out of my eyes. It looks a certain way, but, you guys, it’s not that way. It’s not like that. But I feel like it was a great celebration, and you know what? I’m pretty sure everybody in this chat would love to do the celebration because that means they hit a home run in the big leagues.”

In the end, Mookie Betts was simply having fun and enjoying a post-home run celebration in an innocent fashion. Unfortunately, Betts won’t be able to participate in any post-homer celebrations with Justin Turner next season, who recently signed in Boston with the Red Sox.

Betts previously shared his thoughts on losing both Turner and Cody Bellinger this offseason.

“I mean, it sucks,” Betts said. “But, you know, it’s part of the business. You see stars come and go, and it’s hard to get over the emotional aspect of it. They both will be greatly missed. You never know what can happen. We could end up playing again. When we see them, we’ll make sure we talk. Until then, I wish them all the success in the world.”

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers will look to make another playoff run in 2023.