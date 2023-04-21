Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts could play shortstop again versus the Chicago Cubs over the weekend amid Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas’ injury concerns, per Bob Nightengale. Roberts also made a hilarious “TMI” admission in the process, per Nightengale as well.

“#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts might play SS again Saturday. ‘This is probably TMI’ but Betts will start wearing a cup now in case he moves to infield during a game,” Nightengale shared on Twitter.

The TMI information aside, it will be interesting to see if Mookie Betts continues to receive shortstop reps throughout the 2023 campaign. Heading into the season, Dave Roberts said Betts may receive a decent number of games at second base. Prior to Thursday, however, Betts had never played shortstop at the MLB level. Mookie looked comfortable at the position though and will likely continue to fill in on occasion.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers still value Mookie Betts’ outfield productivity, as he’s a Gold Glove-caliber defender in the outfield. His versatility is an added bonus though.

At the moment, the Dodgers don’t have an everyday shortstop. Miguel Rojas, who replaced Gavin Lux following Lux’s spring training season ending injury, was recently placed on the IL. Meanwhile, Chris Taylor is day-to-day with an injury of his own. And Taylor likely won’t be regarded as the everyday shortstop even when he returns.

For now, the Dodgers will work with what they have available. Mookie Betts is in the lineup on Friday and playing right field. However, there’s a chance he will start at shortstop on Saturday against the Cubs.