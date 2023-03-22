Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is coming off of a solid showing in the World Baseball Classic for the United States. When asked about some of his Team USA teammates, Anderson had some select words for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts.

"I've been taking a little bit of information from Trea [Turner]… and Mookie's the GOAT." Tim Anderson is playing second base for the first time and credits his teammates with helping him get comfortable.@USABaseball | @WBCBaseball | #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/8Yv5LL8AF8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 21, 2023

“Mookie the goat man, Mookie the goat. He has been giving me a lot of information so it’s just really cool to be around a lot of different guys.”

Anderson claims that Betts is ‘the goat,’ something Dodgers’ fans will now be proud to claim. The Dodgers already have a loaded roster and earning the goat tag from a fellow Team USA teammate will only boost the stardom Betts’ owns in Los Angeles.

Lending such a momentous label is a little surprising from Anderson given the talent that was riddled across the USA roster. Besides Betts and Anderson, the United States trotted out guys like Mike Trout, Trea Turner, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt. In terms of the goat debate, many agree it is actually Trout that claims that title.

Mookie Betts might be an unbelievable player, but Mike Trout is truly generational. Trout has 350 home runs, a career batting average of .303, and a career OPS of 1.002. These are his numbers at the still ripe age of 31 years old. It is without question that at the end of his career, Mike Trout will have a legacy worthy of being named the greatest player ever.

Regardless of Anderson’s claim, the true goat might have actually been opposite Team USA in the championship game of the WBC. Samurai Japan took the WBC title Tuesday, led by Shohei Ohtani. Both an elite pitcher and hitter, Ohtani has a credible claim if someone must be deemed the greatest.

In the end, the argument is futile. Mookie Betts will gladly accept the title from Tim Anderson, but it is unlikely to bear much relevance to the star Dodgers outfielder.