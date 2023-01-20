The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of prospect potential in their loaded farm system. Catcher Diego Cartaya highlights the team’s future stars. Pitcher Bobby Miller and INF/OF Miguel Vargas are also listed as top-tier prospects. But a new Dodgers prospect is being regarded as a Rookie of the Year candidate according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis.

Michael Busch was named as the No. 2 overall second base prospect by MLB Pipeline on Friday. Although that is impressive in itself, the Dodgers’ infielder was also listed as the top Rookie of the Year candidate out of the 2023 second base prospect class.

“At least half of our Top 10 should make their big league debuts this season, with Busch having less to prove in the Minors than any of them,” Callis wrote in reference to Busch’s Rookie of the Year chances. “That said, he’ll have to find at-bats on a crowded Dodgers roster that also includes talented rookies Miguel Vargas and James Outman.”

Miguel Vargas and James Outman are expected to help replace Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner for the Dodgers. As aforementioned, Cartaya and Miller will be in the mix for LA as well.

Busch, who was the Dodgers No. 4 overall prospect in 2022, features impressive offensive potential. The defense is still coming along, but LA is excited about his bat.

However, the Dodgers’ infield is also crowded as a result of the Miguel Rojas trade. But Michael Busch could find himself in the NL Rookie of the Year conversation if he manages to find playing time.