By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the West Coast, as he’s reportedly joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal that is worth $13 million. Right after the news of his agreement with the Dodgers broke out, Syndergaard hopped on Twitter and posted an edited GIF of The Dude from The Big Lebowski with a Dodgers cap on.

Some fans might not like Noah Syndergaard partnering with a superpower in the form of the Dodgers, but hey. that’s just like their opinion, man. Maybe Syndergaard could be the one to tie the room together for the Dodgers’ pitching rotation, though, it was already formidable even before he decided to take his talents to Los Angeles.

In the 2022 MLB season, the Dodgers won a total of 111 games, the most in the majors. They fell short of their main goal of taking home a World Series title, though, as they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the 2022 National League Divisional Series round.

With Syndergaard now with the Dodgers, Los Angeles has secured additional depth on its rotation for the 2023 campaign. The Dodgers saw Tyler Anderson depart last November to play for the Los Angeles Angels, while Walker Buehler remains a question mark due to an injury.

Syndergaard last played for the Philadelphia Phillies, who reached the 2022 World Series. The 30-year-old southpaw went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA and 1.255 WHIP in 25 appearances (24 starts) this year with the Phillies. He joins the Dodgers rotation that was No. 1 in th big leagues in 2022 in terms of ERA (2.75) and fourth in fWAR (16.0).