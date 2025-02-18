The Los Angeles Dodgers have thrown around some serious money during this offseason, signing Blake Snell for $182 million, Tanner Scott for $72 million, Teoscar Hernandez for $66 million, Blake Treinen for $22 million, and a handful of other contracts.

This comes a year after they signed Shohei Ohtani for a whopping $700 million. Oh, and they won the 2024 World Series.

Naturally, less competitive MLB teams who don't or can't spend as much aren't going to be thrilled seeing the Dodgers have the highest payroll in MLB history; they're going to be paying a $142 million luxury tax, an amount that is higher than the payroll of nearly a dozen other teams.

But Commissioner Rob Manfred has voiced his approval of the moves the Dodgers have made, and said they've done so within the rules, via X.

“[The Dodgers] have gone out and done everything possible, always within the rules that currently exist, to put the best possible team on the field,” he said. “I think that's a great thing. That type of competitive spirit is what people want to see.”

“It’s clear we have fans in some markets that are concerned about the ability of the team in their market to compete with the financial resources of the Dodgers. If we’ve been consistent on one point, we try to listen to our fans on topics like this. And I have heard people, believe me.”

“If I’m going to be critical of something, it’s not going to be the Dodgers. It's going to be the system.”

The Dodgers are going to begin their title defense in Japan, taking on the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo series.

New Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell is excited to get going in Hollywood

Not long after his contract with Los Angeles was signed, Snell greeted Dodgers fans with a special message on social media.

“What up, Dodger fans? It's Blake Snell here. Really excited to be a Dodger. Can't wait to win more championships with you guys and see you all at Dodger Stadium!”

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Snell racked up a 3.12 ERA and 1.048 WHIP last season with the San Francisco Giants.