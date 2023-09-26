The Los Angeles Dodgers will roll with Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller to pitch in Games One and Two of the NLDS. The order hasn't been decided yet, but the future Hall-of-Famer and rookie will get things started in the MLB Playoffs for LA. Lance Lynn will also likely play a role in the Dodgers' playoff rotation. Ryan Pepiot could be an X-Factor of sorts for the Dodgers in the postseason though.

Pepiot pitched six strong innings out of the Dodgers bullpen Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Although Los Angeles lost 4-1, it certainly wasn't Pepiot's fault. The ball club opted for the opener method, with LHP Caleb Ferguson drawing the start. Ferguson struggled mightily, allowing three earned runs in just 0.2 of an inning. He was swiftly replaced by Pepiot who proceeded to allow one run over six innings while striking out nine.

According to Dodger Insider, Pepiot has surrendered one run or less in five of his seven outings this season. His season ERA sat at 1.91 prior to Tuesday's performance, and is now 1.85. It's uncertain how the Dodgers will use Pepiot in the playoffs, but it is clear he can be a valuable weapon for Dave Roberts and the team.

Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot is an intriguing playoff weapon

The 26-year-old spent the first portion of the 2023 season on the injured list. He's been phenomenal since returning despite pitching in a versatile role.

Pepiot has started just three of his seven total games pitched. The Dodgers envision him being a key starting pitcher down the road, but he's served in a hybrid role of sorts.

Many Dodgers fans will want Pepiot to be a starter in the postseason. However, he could be an intriguing weapon out of the bullpen. If Kershaw, Miller, or Lynn struggle at all, Pepiot could come into the game and eat up valuable innings. Using him in this role would allow LA to not only stifle opponents, but also save the bullpen.

That said, Pepiot may be moved to the rotation later in the playoffs if the Dodgers reach the NLCS and World Series. Pepiot will be a pitcher to watch moving forward without question.