The Los Angeles star shared that he will be sending aid to his home country after an earthquake.

A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan left at least 62 people dead on Tuesday. Scenes of devastation emerged along Japan’s western coast Tuesday as rescuers raced to save residents trapped in the rubble of a 7.5 magnitude quake. Now Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has revealed that he and the team are sending aid to the country, according to his Instagram:

The Dodgers released Ohtani's statement in English:

After years of speculation, the former Los Angeles Angel stayed in L.A. when he signed with the Dodgers this offseason for a record $700 million.

Ohtani has already established himself as one of the greatest players to ever step on a baseball field. He's accomplished things over the years that have never been seen before in the sport. Although Ohtani won't pitch in 2024 due to injury, his offensive prowess will be more than enough to excite fans for the 2024 season.

Now he's showing that he cares more about baseball. Ohtani grew up in Mizusawa, Iwate, Japan, on July 5, 1994. His mother was a national-level badminton player in high school and his father worked at a local automobile manufacturing plant and was an amateur baseball player who played in the Japanese Industrial League.

Of the deaths, 29 were counted in Wajima city, while 22 people died in Suzu, according to Ishikawa Prefectural authorities. Dozens of people have been seriously injured, including in nearby prefectures.