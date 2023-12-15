Ohtani already helping the Dodgers make moves.

The Los Angeles Dodgers got even stronger on Thursday, following up their Shohei Ohtani signing with a trade for Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow, one of the best starters in the sport when healthy. It also appears that Ohtani played a part in recruiting the 6-foot-8 flamethrower to Southern California.

Via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic:

“It turns out that Ohtani had already been pitching the Dodgers’ next move, as sources told The Athletic that the two-way superstar sent Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow a video trying to woo him to Los Angeles.

In the video, Shohei Ohtani expressed that he wished he could share a rotation with Glasnow this season. Ohtani won’t pitch for the Dodgers in 2024 as he recovers from elbow surgery). “But,” the superstar said, “I want to hit some home runs for you.”

During Ohtani's introductory press conference on Thursday, Andrew Friedman made it clear that the Japanese superstar wanted to make sure the team could still make other moves to improve their roster this winter other than simply inking him to a $700 million deal. So far, the Dodgers are heading in the right direction.

Glasnow is coming off a fantastic 2023 season where he tossed a career-high 120 innings, striking out 162 hitters and producing a 3.53 ERA. Glasnow also walked just 37 hitters. If he steers clear of injuries, the former Ray can emerge as the ace of this rotation. Los Angeles got Manuel Margot in the trade, too, giving them some outfield depth.

Once Shohei Ohtani does return to the mound in 2025 as planned, he will be forming an electric one-two punch at the top of the Dodgers staff. Good luck to the rest of the National League.