Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has been in the light for a while after claiming that he had a gambling addiction. Federal prosecutors have now disputed claims that he stole from Ohtani to pay back his gambling debts, and there is no evidence that he had an addiction before stealing from his bank account, according to ESPN's Tisha Thompson.

Mizuhara was supposed to be sentenced on Feb. 6, and he recently asked for an 18-month sentence instead of the five years that the prosecutors wanted him to serve. The ex-interpreter blamed a long-standing addiction to gambling where he went to casinos four to five times a week.

Prosecutors have now doubled down on the five-year sentence after they say research showed that there's no evidence of a long-standing addiction other than his “self-serving and uncorroborated statements to the psychologists he hired for the purposes of sentencing.”

“All defendants claim to be remorseful at the time of sentencing,” prosecutors wrote. “The question courts must answer is whether the defendant is truly remorseful or whether they are just sorry they were caught.”

Prosecutors said that the investigation found little evidence of Mizuhara gambling, as they looked at more than 30 casinos across the country and the only evidence they found was him spending $200 at the Mirage casino in 2008.

In 2018, Mizuhara registered for an account on FanDuel in 2018 but never placed a bet on the website. He started betting on DraftKings in 2024 after he had already stolen millions of dollars from Ohtani, according to the filing. The investigation also showed Mizuhara placing bets that ranged from $5 to $1,400 on NBA, NHL, soccer, and college baseball games.

Prosecutors also say that Mizuhara didn't have big enough debt to force him to steal from Shohei Ohtani because he had around $34,000 in his bank account after fraudulently transferring $40,000 out of the Dogders' star's account.