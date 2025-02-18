Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is preparing to return to the mound in 2024. Ohtani previously made his 2025 spring pitching debut via a bullpen, and he was back on the bump on Tuesday. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Ohtani threw 21 total pitches and stuck with only fastballs in his second bullpen of the spring. The 30-year-old threw both his four-seam and two-seam fastballs, per Plunkett.

Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation shared a video of Ohtani's bullpen on Tuesday.

Ohtani is still working his way back to full strength. He is seemingly trending in a promising direction. Ohtani reportedly reached up to 94 MPH in his first bullpen, although it is not clear how fast he threw on Tuesday.

When will Shohei Ohtani pitch in a game?

The Dodgers are expected to utilize a six-man rotation once Ohtani returns to pitching in games. LA is going to proceed with extreme caution, though. Ohtani will likely be limited to designated hitter duties to begin the 2024 campaign. Assuming no setbacks occur, he could return to pitching at some point in May.

The three-time MVP has not pitched in a big league game since 2023, which was his final season in Anaheim with the Los Angeles Angels. He recorded a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts with the Halos that season.

Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in 2023 and did not pitch in 2024 as a result. Nevertheless, Shohei signed a historic contract with the Dodgers in free agency and still hit as a DH. His offense certainly did not suffer despite having previously undergone surgery, as he led the league in OBP, slugging, OPS, home runs, RBI, runs and more en route to his third career MVP.

Shohei Ohtani will look to enjoy another MVP-caliber season while returning to pitching for the Dodgers during the upcoming 2025 MLB season.