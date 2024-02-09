Shohei Ohtani is progressing well in terms of swinging the bat.

The biggest free agency move of the MLB offseason was Shohei Ohtani signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani is one of the best baseball players of all time, and he isn't moving far as he is staying put in Los Angeles after starting his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels. Now, he is on the Dodgers, but he is still working on recovering from an injury that he suffered last season. Ohtani is progressing well, however, and he continues to make strides toward being able to hit at 100%.

Shohei Ohtani tore his UCL last season and ended up needing Tommy John surgery. Because of this, the Dodgers won't get to see the full arsenal of Ohtani in his first season as he isn't go to be able to pitch. Still, Ohtani is a force at the plate, and he is nearing a return in that regard.

“Shohei Ohtani said he is swinging at around 100 percent effort right now,” Fabian Ardaya said in a tweet. “Next step is either facing live pitching or facing velocity off a machine.”

This is huge news for the Dodgers and Ohtani. Spring Training is right around the corner, and the MLB regular season gets started in about a month and a half as Los Angeles will start their season early in unique fashion. The Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in Korea for a two-game set on March 20th and 21st. The season is coming up quickly, and Ohtani is excited to start this journey with a new team.

“I'm on a brand new team so I'm going to act like I'm a rookie and try to get along with all the guys, and get along with my teammates,” Ohtani said, according to a tweet from Bill Plunkett.

Ohtani on the Dodgers is going to be exciting, and it should be great for the game of baseball. Ohtani is one of the best players that the game has ever seen, but no one has ever watched him play on the biggest stage in baseball. The Angels never made it to the playoffs while Ohtani was on the team. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have been a consistent World Series contender for awhile now, and that should continue to be the case. Los Angeles wants to win another World Series, and baseball fans around the world want to see Ohtani play on that stage.