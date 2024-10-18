The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to put away the New York Mets in Game 5 and win the National League pennant. In winning Games 3 and 4 in Citi Field, the Dodgers were able to jump on the Mets early and come away with relatively easy wins. However, a base-running error by Shohei Ohtani in the top of the first inning may play a role in the Dodgers having to go back to Los Angeles for Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

In the top of the first, a single by Ohtani and a double by Mookie Betts gave the Dodgers runners at second and third with no outs. Teoscar Hernandez followed with a ground ball to shortstop Francisco Lindor. The Mets star infielder was playing back at his normal position. The Mets had no interest in cutting off a run so early in the game.

However, Ohtani, normally an outstanding base runner, did not move. He was frozen at third base as the ball was fielded, and Hernandez was thrown out. Neither Freddie Freeman nor Tommy Edman was able to bring Ohtani home.

Dave Roberts questions Ohtani's base running decision

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about the play during an in-game interview by Ken Rosenthal.

Roberts did not give his superstar a pass for staying put at third base. “Yeah I don't know,” Roberts said. “It was corners in right there, ball to the middle of the field. I think he just had a brain cramp and locked up right there.”

Roberts did not seem angry when he made the remark, but he rarely criticizes his own players. Calling out the Ohtani base-running gaffe is clearly unusual for the Dodgers manager.

The Mets may have gotten some momentum because starting pitcher David Peterson was able to hold the Dodgers off the scoreboard in the first inning. They took immediate advantage in the bottom of the first as slugging first baseman Pete Alonso blasted a long 3-run home run to centerfield.

The Mets were able to stretch the lead to 10-2 through four innings. If they can sustain their advantage and win Game 5, the two teams will fly to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Sunday. The Mets will send Sean Manaea to the mound for that game. Manaea has a 2-0 record in the postseason for the Mets with a 2.60 earned run average.

The Dodgers will likely try to take down the Mets with a bullpen game. Landon Knack is the scheduled starter for Roberts and the Dodgers.