The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from taking home their second World Series title in five years as they lead the New York Yankees 3-1 after losing Game 4. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has been one of the top contributors for the Dodgers, crushing 33 home runs in his first season in Los Angeles.

Hernandez has never won a World Series, even though he played one game for the Houston Astros back in 2017 before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. After a quick stop in Seattle to play for the Mariners in 2023, Hernandez made his way over to the Dodgers. He has had a bit of an individual resurgence in 2024, reaching the All-Star Game for the second time in his career, but Hernandez says that part of what makes the Dodgers special is that they don't care about individual accolades, according to SportsNet LA.

“We're all together in this,” Hernandez said. “I always say that we're not thinking about individual stuff. We just go, we get ready, we prepare ourselves to get to the field and find a way to win that night. I think that's why the Dodgers have been one of the best in the last 15 years.”

Dodgers have big hill to climb in Game 5

The Dodgers saw their first chance to clinch a World Series title come and go on Tuesday night, and their second chance isn't off to the hottest of starts.

Starter Jack Flaherty was chased off the bump after just 1.1 innings after giving up four runs. He allowed back-to-back homers from Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the first inning before an Alex Verdugo RBI single stretched the lead to 4-0 in the second.

This certainly isn't an ideal situation for the Dodgers, who will need their bullpen to get at least 20 outs after they pitched the entire game on Wednesday night. If they do end up losing, they have Thursday off before the series shifts back to Los Angeles, but this still isn't an ideal situation for Dave Roberts and company. The Dodgers will be forced to wear out their biggest strength for the rest of the night, even if it means that they don't get back into this game.

On the other side, the Yankees seem to have all of their confidence back at the plate and Gerrit Cole is off to a red-hot start on the mound. He cruised through the first two innings without allowing a baserunner, so the Dodgers are looking at a huge mountain to climb in this one.

If the Dodgers are forced to go back home for a Game 6 on Friday, the pressure on them will be immense. No team has ever come all the way back from down 3-0 to win in the World Series, but the Yankees are almost halfway there. The Dodgers certainly don't want to be the team on the other end of history, so they will have to find a way to reverse the momentum quickly.