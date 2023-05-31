A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Tony Gonsolin did not have his best stuff with him when he toed the rubber Tuesday night at home against the visiting Washington Nationals. While he still was solid on the mound for six innings, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thought that the pitcher was a little off, resulting in him replacing Gonsolin after six innings.

Via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue:

Dave Roberts said he felt Tony Gonsolin wasn’t particularly sharp all night and that was largely the reason for taking him out. Roberts credited Gonsolin for his “gritty” performance.

Gonsolin did not disagree with that assessment from Roberts.

“I felt like from pitch one, I just wasn’t super sharp. I was really fortunate to have awesome defense today… that’s what kept me in the ballgame.” Tony Gonsolin told reporters in the Dodgers locker room after facing Washington.

Tony Gonsolin did not pick up a win but collected a quality start in that game, as the Dodgers’ offense also went down to work and provided ample run support for the team’s pitching staff. Gonsolin allowed just an earned run on three hits with two walks and a pair of strikeouts in LA’s 9-3 victory.

The 29-year-old Gonsolin has yet to allow more than three earned runs in a start so far this season. Since the start of May, he has given up just seven earned runs across 32.1 innings. After the Nationals game, Gonsolin is now 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 0.90 WHIP.

The Dodgers can complete a three-game sweep of the Nationals this Wednesday in the series finale.