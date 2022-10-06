Trea Turner speaks out on last-ditch swing change ahead of playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is locked in. Turner is already one of the best hitters on the best team in baseball right now, but that’s not going to stop him from putting more effort into trying to improve his numbers at the plate. In fact, Trea Turner has become a fixture of late in early Dodgers batting practices, which is a bit unusual for a player already hitting as well as he does.

It’s Trea Turner’s insatiable thirst to be better that is keeping him motivated. The Dodgers love to hear that, as it sends a strong message across the team: If Turner, who nearly finished the regular season with a .300 batting average is putting in extra work with his hitting, so should the rest of the team.

Via Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times:

“I don’t know,” he said Tuesday, shaking his head moments after concluding his latest early batting practice in an empty Dodger Stadium. “I feel like I haven’t done very much right this year, in my head.”

Trea Turner finished the season with a triple slash line of .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs and 100 RBI. He had a fantastic game in the Dodgers’ regular-season finale, a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies at home, in which he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs driven to the plate.

The 29-year-old Turner also speaks about the work he has done behind the scenes with vice president of player performance Brandon McDaniel with regards to his mechanics.

“I tell them what I’m feeling, what I think I’m doing and what I want to do,” he said. “Then they have the knowledge to shut things off, turn things on with certain muscles. I know what I’m doing wrong. It’s just how do I fix it?”

It should also be noted that Turner is playing in the last year of his current contract, so that is another key motivation for him to show up with terrific numbers in the upcoming postseason.