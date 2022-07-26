Trea Turner’s brutally honest take on Juan Soto trade rumors

Washington Nationals star slugger Juan Soto has been in the middle of trade rumors for some time now. As time has progressed, he has been linked to several teams. Many people around baseball believe a trade could happen in the near future.

One team in particular that Soto has been linked to is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just recently, during the All-Star festivities that were held at Dodger Stadium, fans around the stadium began to chant Soto’s name.

Trea Turner, who is a shortstop for the Dodgers, and a friend of Soto’s, spoke on the rumors surrounding the young outfielder.

Turner stated that he and Soto speak to each other regularly. He went on to say, “He’s pretty secretive…He doesn’t give me a lot of information to work with. So I gotta try to piece it together myself. But he’s been truthful as much as he can.”

Even those around Juan Soto are unsure of what his future holds. It could be telling that even someone from the Dodgers organization isn’t aware of what will happen regarding Soto.

Turner went on to talk about how Soto may feel regarding all the news surrounding him. He said, “It stinks for him. I don’t think he likes it being out in public. And once again, he’s learning, that’s the business.”

Juan Soto is currently in the midst of arguably the best season of his career. The 23-year-old currently has 79 hits, 20 home runs, and 43 RBI. He reportedly turned down a potential new contract that would have paid him $440 million over 15 years. If a team were to trade for him, it would be one of the biggest deals in recent history.