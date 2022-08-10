Trevor Bauer hit with counterclaim alleging sexual battery

Editor’s Note: The headline of this story and several inaccuracies in the story itself about the Trevor Bauer lawsuits have been corrected. Bauer isn’t facing any active sexual assault lawsuits and never faced criminal charges. We regret the errors.

Trevor Bauer is back in the news. The suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher received a two-year suspension from MLB earlier this year. However, the former Cy Young Award winner immediately appealed the suspension. The appeal is still under review. But a new story recently emerged after Bauer sued the woman who accused him of sexual assault for defamation. The woman recently filed a counterclaim against Bauer for sexual battery, per Molly Hensley-Clancy and Gus Garcia-Roberts of The Washington Post.

The woman’s counterclaim states that Bauer’s lawsuit against her is simply an effort to revive his MLB career. According to the woman’s counter-lawsuit, she says she suffered “physical injury, severe emotional distress, [and] humiliation.”

Trevor Bauer didn’t have criminal charges pursued against him following the woman’s original accusations, but he was still suspended by MLB. Many have compared his suspension with Deshaun Watson’s, who only received six games. However, the NFL is appealing the decision and is looking for a longer punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

The future is unclear for Bauer. There is a chance that he wins his appeal and returns sooner than his original two-year suspension. However, now he is facing this countersuit as this back-and-forth continues. There is no telling when we may see Trevor Bauer on a major league mound again. However, his Dodgers career is likely over.

For now, he will attempt to clear his name. But this latest news will make that rather difficult. This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.