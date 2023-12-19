The Dodgers traded for Tyler Glasnow despite his string of injury history, but LA's new starter thinks he has his health sorted.

Behind all the pomp and circumstance of a big MLB trade comes the details of how or why a move happens. A lot goes into facilitating these deals and the Los Angeles Dodgers had plenty of hoops to jump through before officially acquiring starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Outside of all the trade compensation and the potential $145 million contract Glasnow signed with the Dodgers, there were legitimate questions about his ability to stay healthy. The Dodgers are obviously confident that won’t be a problem for their new ace and Glasnow exudes such confidence in himself.

Glasnow appeared on MLB Network on Tuesday and went through his injury timeline while with the Tampa Bay Rays. He explained that his recurring elbow injuries stemmed from a torn UCL which he believes initially occurred in 2019. He did not have Tommy John surgery until 2021 though, opting to rehab the injury each time.

He noticed a difference almost immediately after surgery and has avoided damage to his throwing elbow since. Now he's free to warm up and prepare for a start how he wants rather than having to take extra time to ready his body, which he mentioned was the case while dealing with the injuries.

Finding success with inconsistencies

Before having Tommy John surgery, Glasnow had pain in his elbow before, during and after almost every start. That takes a toll on a pitcher, both physically and mentally, but Glasnow's numbers through it all hardly paint that sort of picture.

Though the longevity and single-season numbers aren’t quite what you want to see, Glasnow has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB when he's on the field.

From 2019 (when he claims the tear in his elbow initially happened) to his last start before surgery in 2021, Glasnow started 37 games. He posted a 16-4 record with a 2.80 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings during that span, dealing with several stints on the injured list along the way.

Though his elbow has been clean, it is important to note that Glasnow did miss the start of 2023 due to an oblique strain but appeared in 21 games upon his return in late May, missing one start in August due to back issues.

The only big inconsistency Tyler Glasnow has dealt with throughout his career has been his health. He seems to have that sorted and his move to the Dodgers could signal a resurgence.