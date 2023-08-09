The Los Angeles Dodgers have their hopes of seeing Walker Buehler and Blake Treinen in action before the end of the 2023 MLB season get a boost after seeing both players face live hitters on Wednesday, as noted by Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“A lot of spectators in the dugout for Walker Buehler’s sim game today, Harris wrote in a tweet just before the Dodgers are scheduled to face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. “It’s his first time facing hitters since having his second Tommy John surgery last year.”

Seeing Treinen do the same work was also a mild surprise for Harris.

“An unexpected development: Blake Treinen is also facing hitters right now. His first time doing so since offseason shoulder surgery.”

Both Buehler and Treinen have yet to take the mound in a big league game this year, but the optimism is there for the Dodgers that the two will get to suit up and see throw before the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.

It is possible that Buehler will make it in time for the MLB postseason, provided that he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his progress to full recovery. Los Angeles is currently in a great position to reach the playoffs again, as they are leading the race in the National League West division. As for Treinen, he can also be expected to return at some point in September.

Buehler went 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts in 2022, while Treinen had a 1.80 ERA in five appearances for the Dodgers last year.