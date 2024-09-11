Yoshinobu Yamamoto is finally back for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The rookie pitcher missed nearly three months of action due to a strained rotator cuff and is now back in action. He looked really good in his return game.

In the Dodgers' 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, Yamamoto made his first start since June 15. In 4.0 innings/59 pitches of work, he allowed four hits and one run while striking out eight batters, including the first four that he faced. He faced the minimum of six batters in the third and fourth innings and only got into trouble in the second, allowing his lone run of the game off of a trio of singles.

Yamamoto said his return turned out to be better than he expected, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes echoed the same sentiments.

“It was pretty surprising,” Barnes said, via ESPN. “I didn't know how he was gonna look coming back from this, and he looked better than ever.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pleased with first start in return to Dodgers rotation

The Dodgers seem to always run into problems with their pitching by the time the postseason rolls around. Midseason addition Jack Flaherty is ready to rock and Tyler Glasgow is working his way back from his own injury, recently throwing a bullpen session. By the looks of Yamamoto's return, he's ready to start cooking lineups again.

Yamamoto was cruising for the Dodgers before he got injured, posting a 2.92 ERA and 2.69 FIP in 14 starts. He allowed one run over his last 15.0 innings before getting put on the injured list and spending most of his summer recovering. Hopefully, the 26-year-old stud is able to remain healthy the rest of the way.

The Dodgers are right behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in MLB. The race between those two powerhouses and the Milwaukee Brewers for the top two seeds in the National League may come down to the very end of the regular season.