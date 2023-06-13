Just when fans didn't think the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) could dig any deeper into their farm system for arm talent, they again have their expectations significantly raised. The Double-A Tulsa Drillers are not just lighting up the minor leagues; they are even standing out among MLB pitching staffs in one crucial category.

Tulsa's six-man starting rotation is tied with the Miami Marlins for the hardest-throwing team in all of baseball, per Baseball America's Kyle Glaser. Let that sink in. A franchise lauded for its propensity to consistently develop premier pitching could potentially have a bevy of more waiting to make their mark, just as Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin and now Bobby Miller have all recently done before them.

The Dodgers proud pitching tradition has helped result in nine consecutive seasons with 90 or more wins (not counting the COVID-shortened, World Series 2020). Despite having brand-names all over the lineup, this club tends to go as far as their hurlers can take them. The Drillers look primed to keep the impressive track record going strong.

Their starters have combined for a 2.78 ERA, nearly two runs better than the second-ranked Double-A total. While it is a staff of aces, Nick Frasso and Emmet Sheehan lead the way with 1.69 and 1.86 ERAs, respectively. The fact that this group's velocity can measure up to that of a big-league staff, let alone one with reigning NL Cy Young Sandy Alcantara, is truly unfathomable.

In the midst of a recent skid that has seen the Dodgers fall four games behind the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25) in the NL West, this news is just the type of pick-me-up fans needed.