Shohei Ohtani, Shohei Ohtani, and more Shohei Ohtani. That pretty much sums up the majority of MLB trade rumors ahead of the 2023 deadline, with a few Marcus Stroman and Lucas Giolitio rumors thrown in. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as a possible suitor for Ohtani, but the Los Angeles Angels reportedly won't trade him to the Dodgers. Whether they acquire Ohtani or not, the Dodgers are going to be buyers. However, should LA consider shocking the MLB world and trading Julio Urias away?

This seems like a crazy and unrealistic idea at first glance. Urias finished as a Cy Young finalist a season ago and is a Dodgers fan-favorite. Additionally, the Dodgers will be buyers as aforementioned. So why would LA even think about dealing away the All-Star caliber pitcher?

Without further ado, let's take a look at three reasons the Dodgers must shockingly trade Julio Urias ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Julio Urias' underlying stats

Urias hasn't pitched well in 2023. Most fans are understandably holding out hope that he will get back on track. After all, he was regarded as one of the best pitchers in the game heading into the 2023 season.

The underlying stats, however, tell the full story, per Baseball Reference.

Urias' fly ball rate is currently sitting at a career-high, while his ground ball percentage is the second lowest of his career. He's also posted a hard-hit rate of over 32 percent, the second highest mark of his career.

The concerning element is that Urias features almost an identical strikeout rate to 2022. He's even walking less batters this season than he did last year. If he's still doing those things well and not finding results, one has to wonder what will occur if his strikeouts dip or walk rate rises?

All of this has led to an ERA that ballooned into the 5's following his blow-up outing against the Baltimore Orioles. But why would a team be interested in trading for a pitcher who's struggling and will be a free agent following the 2023 season?

Dodgers' potential trade return

Despite his 2023 frustrations, this is still Julio Urias we are talking about. He will turn just 27-years old in August and would instantly become a top-tier trade candidate if the Dodgers were to make him available.

Los Angeles could receive legitimate big league talent in return for Urias. The Dodgers have dealt with pitching depth questions, but their offense could also use a boost. Acquiring a less-talented but reliable pitcher along with a middle infielder/outfielder and prospects makes sense.

Or, the Dodgers could try to trade for a star hitter. This would be difficult since Urias is going to hit free agency following the year. Nevertheless, it's something that could be of interest to pitching-needy ball clubs.

A team that acquires Julio Urias would also have an opportunity to discuss a contract extension with him before the offseason. There's no guarantee that a contract would come to fruition, but teams would get to enter discussions without dealing with competition from other clubs.

In the end, the Dodgers would receive an eye-opening trade return given all of these facts. However, there's one more reason why LA must consider dealing the former All-Star away.

Contract year

As mentioned earlier, Urias is in a contract year. Yes, the Dodgers are trying to compete and win a World Series in 2023. But unless the Dodgers are confident that they can re-sign Urias, trading him away would allow LA to receive pieces in return for him.

The fact is right now Urias isn't helping the Dodgers win games given his underperformance. He could turn things around as the season continues on, but Los Angeles would face the risk of watching Urias continue to struggle and then possibly leave in free agency. That would be a nightmare scenario, as LA wouldn't receive player production or trade pieces.

In summary, trading Julio Urias away would quickly allow Los Angeles to re-tool their MLB roster and possibly even their farm system. Yes, the starting rotation has depth concerns, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Dodgers acquire a pitcher such as Lucas Giolito.

Will the Dodgers actually trade Urias?

The odds of the Dodgers making Julio Urias available are slim. Los Angeles is trying to compete for a playoff spot and Urias is still a valuable pitcher in the rotation.

However, the organization should at least consider the possibility of making him available. Trading him is a move that would help LA continue to remain atop the National League West for years to come despite the pursuits of the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Francisco Giants.