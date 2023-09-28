The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to take on the Colorado Rockies for the final game of a four-game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Dodgers will not be the top seed in the National League playoffs. However, they have locked down the second seed, and they will get a first round bye. Whoever they play in the NLDS, the Dodgers will host that series. They have this final game with the Rockies, and then they wrap up the season with the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles does not need to win anymore games, so they should just coast these last four games of the season.

The Rockies are waiting for this season to be done. Four more games, and Colorado will be able to reset and start getting ready for 2024. The Rockies have only won two of the 12 games played against the Dodgers this season, and that is the case for a lot of the teams they have played. Colorado has lost nine of their last 10 games in general, and are sitting in last place in the NL West division.

Ryan Yarbrough will get the ball for the Dodgers. Chris Flexen will start for the Rockies.

Here are the Dodgers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-150)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+125)

Over: 11.5 (-122)

Under: 11.5 (+100)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Rockies

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are facing a struggling pitcher in the game. Flexen has an ERA over 7.00, a 1.69 WHIP, and opponents are batting .320 off him this season. The Dodgers offense is great, and they have a fantastic matchup in this one. Flexen has been prone to giving up quite a few runs, and the game is at Coors Field. The Dodgers should be able to get their pitches up in the zone, and drive them to the gaps. If they can do this, the Dodgers should cover the spread.

Yarbrough has been doing a good job since being traded to the Dodgers. He does not go deep into games, but he is very good when used correctly. He already has a game pitched against the Rockies this season. In that game, Yarbrough threw three scoreless innings, and he allowed just one hit. If Yarbrough can open up with four or five innings, and allow just two or three runs, the Dodgers will cover the spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado will need Flexen to have a good game in this one. Luckily, Flexen has been much better at home than on the road. Flexen's ERA is almost three runs better than his road ERA, and his oBA is much better, as well. Surprisngly enough, Flexen is a better pitcher at Coors Field. Now, this is no easy matchup. He could easily get banged for five or six runs, but he can also go deep into the game and allow just two or three. If the latter happens, the Rockies will cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game will be close. I am going to take the Dodgers to win this game easily, and cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-150), Under 11.5 (+100)