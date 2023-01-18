The Los Angeles Dodgers saw a number of key players depart in MLB free agency. They will all be missed, but Justin Turner’s overall impact on the team will prove to be difficult to replace. Meanwhile, Chris Taylor has been the subject of various trade rumors this offseason. Although LA has not displayed any indication that the rumors are true, a deal would help LA with their luxury tax concerns.

But there is one Justin Turner-based reason why the Dodgers must not trade Chris Taylor ahead of the 2023 season.

The Justin Turner reason Dodgers must not trade Chris Taylor

No, this has nothing to do with Chris Taylor potentially replacing Turner at third base. Miguel Vargas or Max Muncy will likely fill that role while Taylor remains in the outfield.

The reason stems from a recent take Muncy gave during an interview with Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.

“That one hurt,” Muncy said of Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “With JT (Justin Turner), that’s a really tough one. That’s his clubhouse… he controlled everything. There’s so many little things that JT brought to the team that no one even knows about.”

“I think everyone always talks about our clubhouse chemistry,” Muncy continued. “A lot of that was because of JT.”

So what does this have to do with Chris Taylor?

Taylor is not only a Dodgers’ fan-favorite, but he is a respected member of the clubhouse. Stars such as Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and others made appearances at Taylor’s recent charity Top Golf event in El Segundo. He is no stranger to charity works and doing good in the community. Taylor has also been with the Dodgers since 2016.

Muncy said that much of the clubhouse chemistry was “because of JT ” Losing Turner is a major blow to the clubhouse, and trading Taylor certainly wouldn’t help matters.

In the end, LA is hopeful that Chris Taylor enjoys an All-Star caliber 2023 campaign. But regardless of how he performs, he will be an integral part of the Dodgers’ all-around chemistry as a team.

Los Angeles needs to keep Taylor on the roster in 2023.