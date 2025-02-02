Winning their eighth World Series title, especially after beating the New York Yankees for it, must have been very sweet for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now the focus turns to capturing title number nine. They've already spent a lot of money this winter, most notably adding closer Tanner Scott and starting pitcher Blake Snell while retaining reliever Blake Treinen and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. They are gearing up for their latest run.

This means they might not be done adding players to a roster that still needs a little bit of love. Bringing back a club legend, particularly one who will likely be in the Hall of Fame, might be wise. So would shoring up their bench, particularly at middle infield and behind the plate. There are quite a few players on the market that can help Los Angeles in all three areas. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes have been busy throughout the winter, but they might not be done yet. Focusing first on the bullpen, could the Dodgers reunite with a club legend from the recent past?

1. Clayton Kershaw needs to return to Dodgers for one final run

There's no question that Clayton Kershaw is considered to be one of the best pitchers of his generation. He's a surefire Hall of Famer. A tenacious competitor who has been the leader of the Dodgers' pitching staff for the majority of his career, Kershaw needs to end his career in Dodger blue.

As of this moment, Kershaw is still a free agent. The odds of him signing with another team besides Los Angeles are slim, but not zero. There's a chance he could go and retire with his hometown team, the Texas Rangers. However, the Dodgers need to make sure that doesn't happen. Bring him back to chase one more title. It's good business for all parties involved. Baseball fans around the world would love to see one of the best pitchers of the past 25 years retire on top of the sport.

2. Elias Diaz could improve Dodgers' catching situation

With All-Star Will Smith already locked in as the starter, veteran Austin Barnes has moved to a backup role over the last few seasons. Barnes is respected in the locker room and on the field, and he has the ear of the pitching staff as well. The backstop has adapted well to being Smith's understudy, yet there's no reason why Friedman and Gomes couldn't look to improve that spot on the roster. After all, the name of the game is to capture World Series title number nine. If snagging a better backup than Barnes can be done, shouldn't that be an avenue that needs to be explored?

Elias Diaz won All-Star Game MVP honors in 2023 during a breakout season with the Colorado Rockies. Although 2024 wasn't as fruitful for Diaz, he would still likely be an upgrade on what Barnes offers. Although losing Smith for any extended length of time wouldn't be ideal, would Dodger brass feel more comfortable with a higher upside play in Diaz than someone with a more limited ceiling, such as Barnes? That is just one of many questions that the organization's leadership needs to answer.

3. Could Brendan Rodgers revive career with Dodgers?

Two Rockies on the list? Poaching from their division “rivals”? Even though they both reside in the NL West, Colorado and the Dodgers aren't exactly on the same level. The Rockies have largely struggled throughout the entirety of their existence, while their counterparts have been one of the most successful franchises in baseball history. Yet, targeting players like Diaz and infielder Brendan Rodgers, even though they are former Colorado starters, wouldn't be the worst idea as they strive to improve their depth.

Hyeseong Kim signed a three-year deal to take over at second base, but the adjustment from the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) might be a tough one. Tommy Edman could play the position, but the LA brass would like him to play center field. Bringing in someone like Rodgers to potentially platoon with Kim, or to provide coverage for him and Mookie Betts at shortstop. Furthermore, working with the Dodgers' staff to help get back on track might be beneficial to the former first round pick's career. There have been worse paths for players to take than to spend some time in Southern California, and that is a path that can help Rodgers.