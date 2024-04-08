The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road for an interleague matchup with the Minnesota Twins. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Dodgers are coming off a series loss at Wrigley Field. They are still at the top of a surprisingly weak NL West division, though. At 8-4, Los Angeles is still one of the better teams in all the MLB. Their lineup is stacked, but they struggle a bit on the mound at times.
The Twins lost two games to the Cleveland Guardians before the third one got postponed Sunday. They are now 3-4 on the season and sit in fourth place in the AL Central. That should not worry anyone as the AL Central is one of the worst divisions in the MLB. There are plenty of games left, but the Twins do need to start playing a bit better if they want to win the division again.
James Paxton will start for the Dodgers. Louie Varland will get the ball for the Twins.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Dodgers-Twins Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline: -142
Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline: +120
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How to Watch Dodgers vs. Twins
Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT
TV: Spectrum Sportsnet LA, Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Paxton had a great first start against the San Francisco Giants. He went five innings, allowed no runs on four hits, and struck out five. He did walk five, but he was able to pitch around every walk. The Dodgers need him to have a similar start in this game. Minnesota ranks in the bottom-10 of the league in batting average, OPS, and slugging. When they get hits, they really struggle to hit for any power. As long as Paxton attacks the zone, the Dodgers will start this series with a win.
Los Angeles has a very dangerous lineup. Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman are just the tip of the iceberg. It is the reason they are at the top of the league in plenty of hitting categories. It does not matter who they are facing on the mound, the Dodgers should be able to get their bats going.
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins are going to need to stay patient at the plate. In his first start, Paxton walked five batters, but he got the Giants to whiff 32.4 percent of the time. That is a very good whiff rate for the game. The Twins need to make their contact. Forcing Paxton into the zone is going to work to their advantage in this game. Minnesota will take their walks, so they should be able to force Paxton out of the game early. Doing this will help them start the series off with a win.
Final Dodgers-Twins Prediction & Pick
The Dodgers are just too good, and I like their matchup a little bit more in this game. Paxton should be able to have a good game against a struggling Twins team Monday night. I am going to take the Dodgers to win this one straight up.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Dodgers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-142)