ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their four-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park. It's a battle of two talented teams as we share our MLB odds series and make a Dodgers-Braves prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Braves Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. Chris Sale

Jack Flaherty (12-6) with a 2.86 ERA

Last Start: Flaherty dominated in his last outing, hurling 7 1/3 shutout innings, allowing four hits, and striking out six in a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: Flaherty has been better on the road,

Chris Sale (16-3) with a 2.38 ERA

Last Start: Sale was masterful in his last outing, tossing six shutout innings, allowing two hits, striking out seven, and walking one in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: Sale has been perfect at home, going 9-0 with a 2.33 ERA over 12 starts at Truist Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: +102

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers came into the weekend near the top of the standings, with only the Philadelphia Phillies clinging to that top spot. Remarkably, it has all come together for the boys in blue as they search for another title. This offense has given Dodgers fans reason to believe, especially one of the best in the game.

Shohei Ohtani continues to shine, breaking records often. Substantially, he just battered his 47th home run. Ohtani is an MVP favorite, and he most likely might win it if he continues at this torrid pace. Thus, he is the most dangerous bat in the lineup. Ohtani has dominated the Braves, hitting .455 with 15 hits, four home runs, seven RBIs, and eight runs over nine games against the Braves in his career heading into the weekend.

Freddie Freeman is another bat to watch. Significantly, he came into the weekend batting .317 with 20 hits, three home runs, eight RBIs, and nine runs over 16 games against his former ballclub. Mookie Betts has been mediocre against the Braves. So far, he is hitting .256 with 31 hits, six home runs, 17 RBIs, and 29 runs over 32 games. Teoscar Hernandez has done well this season. Additionally, he has been solid in his career against the Braves, batting .293 with 24 hits, five home runs, 15 RBIs, and 11 runs over 23 games against them.

Flaherty has delivered two quality starts in three outings. He looks to keep it up in this one as he faces an injured but still talented lineup. When Flaherty finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the fifth-best in baseball. That is amazing, considering the Dodgers do not have a true established closer.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if their four big bats can batter the baseball and drive multiple runs early. Then, they need a good outing from Flaherty.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have dealt with much adversity this season. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed what could have been a special year. Losing Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider for the season was not easy. Now, Austin Riley has also been on the shelf. Who is left?

Marcell Ozuna has remained consistent and has stayed healthy. So far, he is batting .235 with 47 hits, 11 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 22 runs over 55 career games against the boys in blue. Matt Olsen has taken a big dive this season. Moreover, he has struggled against the Dodgers, going 1 for 10 coming into this weekend's series.

Sale has looked exceptional this season, staying healthy and pitching like his old self. Now, he hopes to do better against a team he has struggled against. Sale is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA over three career showdowns against the Dodgers. When he exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the third-best in the majors.

The Braves will cover the spread if Ozuna and Olsen can clobber the baseball and drive some runners home. Then, they need a dominant outing from Sale.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are looking to put their long-time NL rivals away. To do that, they need a few things to go well. The Dodgers came into Friday with a 72-74 mark against the run line, while the Braves were 67-79. Furthermore, the Dodgers were 33-37 against the run line on the road, while the Braves were 28-43 against the run line. While Sale has been amazing, he has struggled against the Dodgers. We expect that first home loss to hit at the worst possible time while the Dodgers do enough to cover the spread on the road.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+172)