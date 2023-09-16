The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Mariners.

The Los Angeles Dodgers might not beat the Atlanta Braves in a possible National League Championship Series. They might once again fall short of the World Series, which would make their season a disappointment. Fans would be angry and disappointed, recalling many familiar October flameouts for a team which has done so well in the regular season over the past several years. However, October can wait. For a brief moment, the Dodgers and their fans should savor what they have accomplished in 2023.

The San Francisco Giants lost to the Colorado Rockies earlier on Saturday in Game 1 of a doubleheader in Denver. This means that even if the Giants win Game 2, the Dodgers can clinch the National League West with a win over Seattle on Saturday night. The Dodgers are going to clinch at some point, but it could be as soon as Saturday, two full weeks from the end of the season. It's obvious now, but go back to late June. It wasn't obvious at all.

The Dodgers trailed the Arizona Diamondbacks in the N.L. West for a good portion of June. Los Angeles was on a pace to win fewer than 90 games through the first 72 games of the season. The pitching staff has been hurt a lot this season. Dave Roberts couldn't just hand the ball to Julio Urias or Tony Gonsolin or Clayton Kershaw. They were injured for significant portions of the season. Urias (before his suspension) and Gonsolin were not as good as they previously were before their more recent injuries. We haven't even mentioned that Walker Buehler never threw a pitch for the Dodgers this season. Dave Roberts had to deal with a lot of roster limitations. He did his best regular-season job as Dodger manager this year, and that's worth noting.

The Dodgers want to play good baseball heading into the playoffs. They played a solid game on Friday, beating the Mariners 6-3 in the first game of this series. Seattle is trying to win both the American League West and, if not that, a wild card playoff spot. The Dodgers are a formidable opponent for Seattle.

Here are the Dodgers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Mariners

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodger offense has Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, but on Friday, other players took center stage. Miguel Rojas and James Outman homered. Max Muncy had an RBI hit and scored a run which gave the Dodgers a 4-1 lead en route to their 6-3 win. Bobby Miller provided a solid start, and the back end of the bullpen held the fort.

Clayton Kershaw goes back to the hill for the Dodgers. He knows how to get outs, and he knows how to work around the injuries which seem to be a regular part of the latter stages of his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career. The Dodgers have the hitting and the pitching needed to win this matchup. Seattle has played ordinary baseball in recent weeks after a scorching-hot month of August. The Dodgers are catching the Mariners at the right time.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners' pitching has been good this year, and Bryce Miller has been a big part of Seattle's success. He's another gifted, young pitcher on a deep rotation. Going against Kershaw — whose health and stamina are very much in question — Miller should enjoy the upper hand in this matchup.

Final Dodgers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are the better team, but Kershaw's form is a huge question mark. Stay away from this game.

Final Dodgers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5