The Los Angeles Dodgers look for the series sweep this afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with Dodgers-Orioles prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After a comeback win in game one with the help of a Chris Taylor grand slam the Dodgers won game two as well. This one did not need a comeback. After a scoreless first inning, in which Tyler Wells struck out two of three batters, he was hammered in the second. First, it was a three-run home run from Jason Heyward. Then Freddie Freeman drove in a run, and Will Smith added another. The Dodgers sent ten players up to the plate in the second inning and that was the end of the night for Wells. Aaron Hicks drove in a run in the bottom of the second, but there was no comeback in store for the Orioles. The Dodgers would score four more runs in the top of the seventh and come away with a 10-3 win over the Orioles.

For the Dodgers, it was their eighth win in their last ten games and improved them to 55-39 on the season. They currently lead the NL West by 1.5 games over the Giants. The Orioles are also 8-2 in their last ten but have lost two in a row. Still, they sit at 57-37 on the season and are a game back of the Rays.

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+108)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-130)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Orioles

TV: SNLA/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers continued their offensive explosions last night. It is not 16 runs in the series for the Dodgers, and 67 runs in their last ten games. They are currently fourth in the majors in runs scored, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging while sitting 19th in batting average. The long ball has been a big part of the offense, as they sit second in the majors with 153 home runs so far this year. Last night it was Jason Heyward who launched the home run, It was his first long ball since June 24th, as he has struggled at the plate as of late. He is hitting just .185 this month with five RBIs.

Mookie Betts is continuing his great season, as he is tied for third in the majors in home runs, ninth in RBIs, and sixth in OPS July has been kind to Betts. On the month he has five home runs and ten RBIS while hitting .353. Betts also has a .452 OBP, while hitting five doubles and scoring 11 times. Joining Betts with a hot bat is Chris Taylor. Last night he was 0-3 with a walk, but he did drive in a run. Since returning from the IL, he is hitting .273 with five RBIs and that big grand slam.

Freddie Freeman is also hitting well. It was two runs scored last night with a double and triple. On the month, Freeman is hitting .340 with a .417 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, and three home runs. This has led to him driving in 11 runs and scoring 11 times. Last night, Jake Marisnick got his second hit as a Dodger, as he has gone 2-2 at the plate in the series. He was pulled from the game with a hamstring injury though, and is expected to miss some time.

On the mound, today for the Dodgers will be Julio Urias. Urias is 7-5 on the season with a 4.35 ERA. Last time out he went six innings giving up just one hit and a walk while striking out seven. He blanked the Mets on the way to his seventh win in a row. Urias has been streaky this season. He has given up just two runs in 12 innings over his last two starts, but in the two starts before that, he gave up 11 runs in six innings. Then it was solid before that, giving up five runs in 19.2 innings over three starts. Again, that was preceded by 11 runs in just nine innings in two starts.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Pitching was the issue again last night for the Orioles, which is why they are said to be interested in Shohei Ohtani. This year they are 16th in terms of team ERA while sitting 18th in WHIP and 23rd in opponent batting average. After winning eight in a row, in which they gave up just 20 runs in eight games, they have given up 16 in the last two. Looking to turn things around for the Orioles will be Dean Kremer. He is 10-4 on the season with a 4.59 ERA. Kremmer has been very good so far this month. In 13 innings of work, he has given up just three runs with two earned. That gives him a 1.38 ERA on the month as he has also struck out 18 batters.

The Oriole's offense has been solid this year, sitting ninth in runs scored while 12th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging on the year. One of the major players for the Orioles has been Anthony Santander, who leads the team in home runs and RBIs this year. Santander is having a solid month at the plate. He is hitting .327 this month with a .450 OBP. He has three home runs and seven RBIs on the month as well. To cap it off, Santander has nine runs scored this month and has stolen two bases.

Cedric Mullins is still out of the lineup but could return in this one. That would be a huge boost to the lineup. He has RBIs in each of his last five games and has seven on the month while hitting .270. Meanwhile, the Orioles need Adam Fraizer to continue to drive in runs. He has ten RBIs this month with the help of three home runs. He is hitting just .278 but still has scored five times. In this series, he does not have a hit, but does have an RBI.

Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson is driving in plenty of runs this month. He has hits in each of his last four games, with three RBIs. He is hitting .268 on the month while scoring eight times. Henderson has ten RBIs on the month, with the help of three home runs, a double, and a triple.

Final Dodgers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have come out of the All-Star break hot. Multiple players in their line-up are swinging hot bats this month. There is only one path for the Orioles to win this game the way things are going. First, Urias has to have a down game. That is possible, as he has been streaky all year. Second, Dean Kremer needs to have a great game like he has been having. The chances of both of those happening and the Orioles taking advantage are slim. Take the Dodgers as the pick over the Orioles

Final Dodgers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+108)