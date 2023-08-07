The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres finish their four-game series this afternoon. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Dodgers enter the game looking to take their third of four games from the Padres. Winners of six of their last ten games, the Dodgers have won two of three over the Padres so far, and sit at 64-46 on the season. That gives them a four-game lead over the Giants in the NL West, while the Padres are in fourth and sit ten games back.

Last night it was a home run festival for the Dodgers. In the first inning, Amed Rosario hit a two-run home run that gave the Dodgers the early lead in support of Lance Lynn. Meanwhile, Rich Hill was hit hard in the game. In the second inning after a sacrifice fly that scored a run, Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run to give the Dodgers a 6-0 lead in the second. Gary Sanchez would get a run back for the Padres on a solo home run in the third, but the Padres would not score again until the seventh off another solo home run by Jake Cronenworth. Mookie Betts would add one more home run to the game in the eighth as Dodgers would win 8-2.

Between injuries and poor play, the Padres are falling further out of the playoff race. They are now three games behind the Reds and Cubs for the last Wild Card spot, with the Marlins and Diamondbacks sitting in the way as well.

Here are the Dodgers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+152)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Padres

TV: SNLA/SDPA

Stream: MLB.TV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have been putting together some solid performances at the plate in recent wins. In the last six games, the Dodgers have scored 46 runs and won five games. On the year, the Dodgers are second in runs scored, while sitting third in on-base percentage, third in slugging, and 17th in batting average. Freddie Freeman is continuing his great year. He is third in the majors in batting average and OPS, while sitting fourth in RBIs this year. Freeman has also been going strong so far in August. He is hitting .500 on the month with a .536 on-base percentage. Meanwhile, he has hit two home runs and five doubles, leading to him driving in seven runs already this month. To top it off, he has stolen three bases and scored eight times this month.

Meanwhile, Mookie Betts hit his 30th home run of the season last night, which ties him for fourth in the majors. Like Freeman, he is rolling in August. He already has three home runs this month and three doubles, but that still has led to just three RBIs. Meanwhile, he has an OBP of .444 and stolen a base. That has led to him scoring at least one run in every game this month, and scoring ten on the month so far. He has had a hit and score in seven straight games now and is currently on a 13-game hitting streak.

One of the newest members of the Dodgers is also making a huge impact. Amed Rosario is driving in a ton of runs for the Dodgers. He is hitting .296 since joining the Dodgers and has driven in nine runs so far. That is with the help of two home runs and two doubles, while he has also scored four times.

It will be Tony Gonsolin on the mound today for the Dodgers. On the season he is 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA. The last time out was one of his best of the year. He went five innings, giving up just five hits and striking out three. One of the hits was a solo home run, and it was the only run he gave up in the game. After having a 1.77 ERA after his first seven starts of the year, Gonsolin struggled some in June and July, but last time out was a nice rebound.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

While the Padres have lost two of their last three, they have won six of their last ten, and the offense has been solid overall. In the last ten games they have scored 55 runs, and they sit 13th in runs scored on the year. They are also ninth in on base percentage while sitting 16th in slugging and 19th in batting average on the year. Juan Soto leads the team in both home runs and RBIs this year. Soto is tied for 16th in the majors in home runs while sitting tied for 12th in RBIs. August has been a solid month for Soto so far. He is hitting .318 on the month with a .348 on-base percentage. Soto has already hit four home runs this month while driving in eight and scoring five times.

Trent Grishman joins Juan Soto in driving in runs this month. In the last week, Grisham has hit .350 with a .409 on-base percentage. He has a double and a home run, which has led to him driving in six runs in the last week. He has also scored four times in the last week. Joining Soto and Grisham in driving in runs are Fernando Tatis Jr. and Gary Sanchez. Tatis is hitting just .077 in the last week, but he has a double and a home run, leading to him driving in five runs this month. Meanwhile, Sanchez is hitting .300 in the last week, with three home runs and a double. That has also led to five RBIs in the last week as he has scored four times.

The Padres are sending Seth Lugo to the mound today to make the start. He is 4-5 on the year with a 3.54 ERA. Lugo comes into this starts after pitching well in July. In July he pitched 31.1 innings giving up 14 runs with 12 being earned. That led to a 3.45 ERA and a 1-1 record. The biggest issue for Lugo has been the home runs. He has given up six home runs in his last four starts. Still, Lugo has been striking out a fair amount of guys. He had 35 strikeouts in five starts last month.

Final Dodger-Padres Prediction & Pick

There is not a major edge for either team in the pitching game in this one. Lugo has been slightly better this year and has been better over the last month as well. Still, the home run numbers for him as a concern. The way the Dodgers are hitting, they could hit a few home runs off Lugo if he cannot avoid barrels, which he has not as of late. Both offenses have been good, but the only reason the Dodgers are not in line for the sweep is one bad inning in the game they lost. With that, the Dodgers will be able to get their third out of four against the Padres in this one.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+152)