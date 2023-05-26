It is the beginning of a weekend interleague series as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off with the Tampa Bay Rays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Rays prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dodgers currently sit in first place in the NL West and are coming in after taking two of three from the Atlanta Braves. It has not been the strongest stretch of play for the Dodgers as of late. They are just five and five over the last ten games. They have an opportunity to sweep the Braves, but after tying the game in the top of the eighth inning, Ozzie Albies drove in a run for the Braves in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off and avoid the sweep.

The Rays still sit with the best record in baseball at 37-15. They just took three of four games from the Blue Jays, and have won six of their last nine games. Even with solid play, they have seen their lead in the AL East shrink to just three games over the Baltimore Orioles as they have been playing well as of late.

Here are the Dodgers-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rays Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+164)

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Rays

TV: SNLA/BSSUN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers may not be the home run machine that the Rays are, but they are still hitting plenty of bombs this year. They have hit 82 home runs which ranks them third in the majors. Their 279 runs this year are also third, and they are doing all of this with a 21st-ranking batting average this season. Max Muncy is the source of much of the power. Muncy has 15 home runs which tie him for second in the major. He has not had one in his last six games though and hit only four this month as he has seen his bat go cold. In May, Muncy is hitting just .169 with a .270 on-base percentage.

While Muncy has been cold, Mookie Betts is picking up his production. He has hit in eight straight games, has two home runs in that time, and seven dingers this month. That has led to 19 RBIs and 14 walks as pitchers have tried to stay clear of him. Also heating up has been J.D. Martinez. Martinez has hit four home runs in his last six games while driving in nine runs overall. He is hitting .400 in those games as well. Also hitting over .400 in the last week is Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .417 over his last six games with a home run and four RBIs.

On the mound today will be Noah Syndergaard. Thor has not been. at his best this year, going 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA. He has only one start in which he has not given up a run, but in that start, he went just one inning before exiting the game. In seven of the eight other starts, he has given up two or more runs in each of them, with home runs in five of them.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Tampa Bay Rays home run machine decided to take a night off last night. It was only the seventh time in 52 games this year that the Rays have not hit a home run. It was also just their third win in those games, and their second-highest run total of the season without hitting a home run. Last night Randy Arozarena drove in two more runs for the Rays. That gives him 39 on the season which ties him for eighth in the majors. Arozarena is having a great season. He is eighth in the majors in batting average, seventh in RBIs, seventh in OPS, and has hit 11 home runs. Arozarena also has been a walking machine this month. He has walked 17 times this month, sitting with a .446 on-base percentage this month.

Josh Lowe also drove in a run last night. It was his 35th of the season, which ties him for 13th in the majors. Like Arozrena, Lowe has been great. He is 10th in the majors in batting average, also has 11 home runs, and sits sixth in OPS on the year. The bat has gone a little cold from where he started this year. Lowe is hitting just .265 this month with a .315 on-base percentage. He has been struggling to find walks and contact. He has walked just five times this month while striking out 19.

This weekend the Rays will also welcome back Tyler Glasnow. He will be slated to start the game on Saturday, and in this game, the Rays will employ an opener. Jalen Beeks is set to take the hill to start the game for the Rays. He has made five opening appearances so far this year. In four of the five chances, Beeks has given up just one hit over two innings. Last time the one hit was a home run, but in the other three, he has held opponents scoreless.

Final Dodgers-Rays Prediction & Pick

It is two of the best teams in baseball going head-to-head in this one. Both of the teams bring a lot of power to the plate and there should be some fireworks on display. The difference in this one will be Syndergaard. He has not been his old self this season and has truly struggled. The Rays will get to him early on and open up a lead. The Dodgers are going to fight back, but it will not be enough to cover.

Final Dodgers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays +1.5 (-200)