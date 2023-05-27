Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. We are in Tampa, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Dodgers-Rays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays defeated the Dodgers 9-3 to take the first game of the series. Today, they will attempt to take the series and set themselves up for a sweep. It did not start well for Tampa as Will Smith clipped a single to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Rays tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly. Josh Lowe singled to center field to give the Rays a 2-1 lead. Later, the Rays had a 4-1 lead in the third inning when J.D. Martinez clapped a single to left-center field to cut the deficit to 5-2. Christian Bethancourt slapped a single to right in the fourth to get the run back and make it 5-2. Later, Brandon Lowe clapped a single to right to bring in two more runs. Josei Siri capped off the victory with a two-run home run.

The Rays got a good combined pitching effort from an opener and seven relievers. Conversely, Noah Syndergaard lasted six innings while allowing six earned runs on eight hits.

Clayton Kershaw will start today and come into this game with a record of 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA. Today, he hopes to make a good start as he comes off the bereavement list following the death of his mother. Tyler Glasnow will make his season debut today.

Here are the Dodgers-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rays Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-200)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Rays

TV: BSSUN

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PMPT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers continue to be one of the better teams in baseball. Significantly, they are 31-21 and lead the NL West. The Dodgers have remained in first thanks to steady, yes inconsistent, hitting.

Freddie Freeman is batting .325 with nine home runs, 31 RBIs, and 42 runs. Furthermore, he went 2 for 4 in last night’s game. Mookie Betts is hitting .255 with 11 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 37 runs. However, he went 0 for 4 with a run yesterday. Martinez is now batting .268 with nine home runs, 30 RBIs, and 20 runs. Meanwhile, he went 2 for 5 yesterday and has four home runs in his past 10 games. Max Muncy is hitting .204 with 15 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 31 runs. Sadly, he went 0 for 5 last night and has not hit a home run since May 18.

The Dodgers currently rank 21st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, third in runs, third in home runs, and fourth in slugging percentage. Now, they hope to keep the offense going. But the Dodgers will need better pitching today. Significantly, they come into the contest ranked 17th in team ERA.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if they can generate some scoring early. Then, Kershaw must make better pitches and avoid giving up the long ball.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays remain the best team in the majors. Significantly, they have not slowed down, and their offense continues to punish the baseball out of the ballpark while making opponents pay for mistakes.

Yandy Diaz is batting .322 with 11 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 35 runs. Likewise, he went 3 for 4 in last night’s game. Wander Franco is hitting .288 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 30 runs. Substantially, he went 2 for 4 yesterday. Randy Arozarena is batting .311 with 11 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 34 runs. However, he struggled yesterday, going 0 for 3. Harold Ramirez is hitting .290 with seven home runs, 21 RBIs, and 20 runs. Ultimately, he went 0 for 1 in a pinch-hit at-bat in Friday’s game. Lowe is batting .306 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 27 runs. Additionally, he went 1 for 4 yesterday.

The Rays used a lot of pitching last night. Therefore, they will need a strong outing from Glasnow. But it might be difficult since it is his first start coming off an injury. Thus, the Rays may have to use another pitcher for several innings to give the bullpen some rest.

The Rays will cover the spread if they can hit some runs early. Then, their pitching must contain the Dodgers again.

Final Dodgers-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays invented the “opener” concept. However, it has backfired often. It will happen again, as Kershaw pitches well and Glasnow struggles in his season debut. Therefore, expect the Dodgers to cover the spread in today’s game.

Final Dodgers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-200)