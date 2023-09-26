How about some double trouble for your Tuesday? Game 2 of today's doubleheader should be action-packed as the Los Angeles Dodgers meet up with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Let's take a look at our MLB odds series where our Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed.

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers are like a high-powered steam engine traveling at high speeds that has no plans of stopping. At the moment, the Dodgers enter play with a 96-59 record and will be attempting over the next week or so to win at least 100 games for the third consecutive season. With eight wins in their last ten games, Los Angeles remains only 3.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the top record in all of the National League. Getting the start from the mound in this one will be Bobby Miller who is 10-4 with a 3.97 ERA.

The Rockies are fresh off of losing their franchise record 99th loss on Sunday, and they have now lost seven straight games overall. Still, Colorado has a chance to finish the season strong and feel good about themselves heading into the 2024 regular season. Making one of his last starts of the season, the Rockies will send out RHP Ryan Feltner who has accumulated a 2-3 record to go along with a 5.13 ERA in nine starts this season.

Here are the Dodgers-Rockies Game 2 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Game 2 Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-164)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+136)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Rockies Game 2

TV: Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:40 ET/5:40 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Overall, this Dodgers squad has very few weaknesses and can beat you in a multitude of ways. Whether it is dominating you from the pitching mound, making opposing arms pay for mistake pitches over the fence, or even playing clean baseball defensively out in the field, this is simply a well-coached team that very rarely shoots themselves in the foot on a consistent basis.

If the Dodgers are going to cover the spread yet again and increase their record over the Rockies this year to an impressive 8-1 overall, then taking advantage of Colorado's porous pitching will need to be in effect. Remember, this is a Dodgers lineup that may be the best in the entire sport as they have tallied the second-most runs in baseball, a stellar 3.39 on-base percentage, and also boast five players who have hit at least 20 home runs on the season. Clearly, this does not bode well for a Colorado pitching staff that has succumbed to the Denver altitude as they are currently dead last in a majority of pitching categories.

Overall, this offense shouldn't have any issues scoring runs, and the Dodgers should feel even more confident that they will cover the spread with Bobby Miller on the bump. In fact, Miller has pitched at least a quality start in seven of his last eight outings and should have no issues in containing a mediocre Rockies offense. Be on the lookout for Miller to have a big day from the pitching mound!

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Yes, the Rockies own only one victory over the Dodgers this season and that was back in June, but there is still always a chance that Colorado can down LA at home.

To begin, the Rockies must put their terrible pitching ways behind them and not use the excuse of pitching at hitter-friendly Coors Field for half of their games as an excuse. Simply put, Colorado needs to find a way to limit the damage that the Dodgers bats can occur in the blink of an eye and also turn opportunistic chances into their advantage. Over the course of their seven-game losing streak overall, the Rockies have been extremely poor when it comes to playing a complete game. Far too often, the pitching staff will be locked in when the offense is struggling and vice versa.

In order to shock the World Series-contending Dodgers, a complete game will need to be in order. Alas, Colorado just got off to a hot start by putting up a crooked number offensively and by keeping Los Angeles off-balanced at the plate with some high-quality pitches from Mr. Feltner.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Game 2 Prediction & Pick

This has been a lopsided “rivalry” for quite some time and it should be expected to remain that way in the second game of this doubleheader in Denver. Without serious critical thinking, take the Dodgers to cover the spread and spend no time looking back.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-164)