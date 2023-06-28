The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Rockies.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are showing signs of improvement. They were licking their wounds after getting swept at home by the San Francisco Giants earlier in June. They needed to regroup and play at a much higher level, having drifted through most of the first two and a half months of the season. Last week, in a two-game series against the neighboring Los Angeles Angels, they might have found their turning point. Their much-maligned bullpen, which had been one of the worst in baseball through mid-June, suddenly became a lot better. That bullpen threw 11 straight scoreless innings against the Angels in a two-game sweep of the Halos. Late-game situational pitching looked a lot more like the extremely effective 2022 Dodger bullpen, instead of the group which had been coughing up leads left and right in the first two and a half months of the 2023 season.

The Dodgers carried that bullpen — and a measure of momentum — into a weekend series against the Houston Astros. The Dodgers pitched well in two of the three games. In the other game, they overcame a 7-3 deficit for an 8-7 win this past Saturday. The Dodgers took two out of three from the reigning MLB champions and then won in Denver on Tuesday in the first game of this midweek series versus the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers have won five of six and are showing signs of rounding into form.

Here are the Dodgers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-138)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+115)

Over: 12.5 (-105)

Under: 12.5 (-115)

How To Watch Dodgers vs Rockies

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Dodgers-Rockies LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers wear out the Rockies. The Dodgers are 3-0 against the Rockies this year, and 13-4 in the last 17 meetings between the two teams. The Dodgers shut out the Rockies on Tuesday in the first game of this series. Any shutout at Coors Field is an eye-opening result, even if the Rockies don't have one of their better offensive teams. The Dodgers are going with a bullpen-by-committee approach in this game. Two weeks ago, that might have seemed like a good reason to pick Colorado, but given that the Dodger bullpen has been throwing a lot better over the past week, it's not really an advantage for the Rockies. The Dodgers are playing good, confident baseball for one of the few times this season. They're no longer in that “win a few, lose a few” mode of treading water. They really are moving up in the standings and are showing signs of making a real push in the National League West.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are playing better, and their bullpen has been better the past week, but do you still want to trust this Dodger bullpen over nine full innings? The Dodgers need to play a few more weeks of good baseball before we view them as the favorite in the National League West, and as a team which is a top-tier contender in the National League. The Dodgers have been really good over the past several regular seasons, but this year, they haven't been nearly as convincing or consistent. It is more than fair — and legitimate — to question if this Dodger team can measure up to previous L.A. teams. There is reason to doubt the 2023 Dodgers right now.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are a much better team, but a bullpen game raises questions. It's probably best to stay away from this one.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5