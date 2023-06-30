The Los Angeles Dodgers head on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals in game one of their series Friday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick.

Los Angeles (45-35) after getting swept by the San Francisco Giants in their series have won three straight series coming into this contest with the lowly Kansas City Royals. They currently sit in second place in the NL West and with being on the road in Kansas City that could be the right recipe to catch ground on the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kansas City (23-58) has not won a series since taking two of three from the Tigers a couple of weeks ago. Since then they split a series against the Tampa Bay Rays and lost in their series against the Cleveland Guardians. They hope their last win against the Guardians will give them some momentum against the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers as they come to town.

Here are the Dodgers-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Royals Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -230

Kansas City Royals: +190

Over: 9.5 (-114)

Under: 9.5 (-106)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Will Win

Despite a recent rough patch, Bobby Miller has shown potential as a young pitcher in the majors. In his first four outings this season, he went 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA. If he can regain his early season form, he could potentially shut down the Royals' offense.



The Dodgers are coming off a three-game road series win against the Colorado Rockies, where they won two out of the three-game series. They have won six of their last eight games and are currently in second place in the NL West just 2GB from the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Royals have struggled this season, with a record of 32-49, have lost six of their last eight games, and are currently in last place in the AL Central. Also to make matters worse for the Royals is that the Dodgers are currently third in the league in runs scored and second in home runs making it a tough matchup on the pitching staff for Kansas City.

Why The Royals Will Win

Alec Marsh is set to make his MLB debut against the Dodgers. While he is an unproven rookie, he has shown promise in the minors, with a 2.78 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 12 starts this season. They have been struggling with injuries and inconsistent performances from their starting pitching and bullpen.

While the Royals may not be the best team home team in the league, the Dodgers still struggle when on the road with just a 21-20 Away record. Playing at home could give a much-added boost to this Kansas City pitching staff and offense. The Royals have several players who can hit for power and average, including Salvador Perez, Whit Merrifield, and Adalberto Mondesi. They have enough young talent on their squad that can get cause a Friday upset.

Final Dodgers-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Kansas City Royals have some young and up-and-coming prospects scattered throughout their pitching staff and lineup much like their starter Alec Marsh. He is a promising young arm that got called up from Triple-A but he has the tall task of pitching against a daunted lineup in the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are starting to heat up at the right time and will be looking to keep their momentum going into this matchup against the Royals. Ultimately, the Dodgers will deem to be too much for the lowly Royals and will cut into that lead the Diamondbacks have atop of the NL West.

Final Dodgers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (-230), Over 9.5 Runs (-114)