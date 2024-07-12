Tarik Skubal takes to the mound for the Detroit Tigers as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Tigers prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Tigers Projected Starters

James Paxton vs. Tarik Skubal

James Paxton (7-2) with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Paxton went five innings giving up four hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender two runs but not factor into the decision in a win over the Brewers.

2024 Road Splits: Paxton has made ten road starts, going 4-2 with a 5.36 ERA. Further, his opponent's batting average on the road is .267.

Tarik Skubal (10-3) with a 2.37 ERA and a .90 WHIP

Last Start: Skubal went seven innings giving up just three hits. He would give up just one run and strike out 13 in a win over the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Skubal has eight starts at home with a 6-0 record and a 1.74 ERA. He also has a .176 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Tigers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +120

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: SNLA/BSDET

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are third in the majors in runs scored, while sitting fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging. Shohei Ohtani leads the way this year. He is hitting .317 on the year with a .402 on-base percentage. Ohtani has 28 home runs and 66 RBIs while scoring 72 times. He has also stolen 22 bases this year. Teoscar Hernandez is also having a solid year. He is hitting .257 on the year-on-the-year with a .319 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 60 RBIS while scoring 46 runs scored. Freddie Freeman is also having a great year. HE is hitting .295 on the year with a .399 on-base percentage. Freeman has 13 home runs and 58 RBIs on the year with 55 runs scored this year.

Will Smith has been playing well in the last week. He is hitting .353 over the last week with four home runs and five RBIs. Further, he has scored five times in the last week. Shohei Ohtani is also playing well. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a .423 on-base percentage. He has a home run and two RBIs. Further, Ohtani has stolen six bases but scored just twice in the last week. Miguel Vargas is also slugging well this past week. He is hitting just .211 in the last week, with two home runs and three RBIs. Further, he has scored four times in the last week.

Current Dodgers have just ten career at-bats against Tarik Skubal. While Shohei Ohtani is 0-3, Teoscar Hernandez has been solid. He is 2-2 with a double. Further, Cavan Biggo is one for three with a double and an RBI.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 20th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Riley Greene is leading the way at the plate. He is hitting .260 this year with a .355 on-base percentage. Greene has 17 home runs, 45 RBIS, and has scored 53 times this year. All of those marks lead the team. Matt Vierling is also having a solid year. He is hitting .246 on the year with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. Vierling has also scored 41 times this year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Mark Canha. He is hitting .223 on the year, with six home runs, 34 RBIS, and 35 runs scored.

In the last week, Colt Keith has been on fire. He is hitting .423 in the last week with a .483 on-base percentage. He has a triple and four home runs. This has led to eight RBIs and eight runs scored. Meanwhile, Matt Vierling is also driving in runs. He is hitting .208 in the last week, with a home run, three RBIS, and four runs scored. Gio Urshela is also playing great. He is hitting .370 in the last week with a .393 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Overall, the Tigers are hitting well. In the last week, they are hitting .267 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs. Still, this is on an expected 36.2 runs scored for the week.

Final Dodgers-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Tarik Skubal has been amazing this year. He is fourth in the majors in runs, second in ERA, first in WHIP, and sixth in strikeouts. The Tigers may not score a lot of runs, but they have been better at scoring lately and will not need to score much to get the win in this one. When Skubal starts at home this year, the Tigers have lost just one time. Further, they have needed to provide just three or fewer runs of support in six of the eight home starts for Skubal to get the win. They will get to three runs in this one as the Tigers take the win.

Final Dodgers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-142)