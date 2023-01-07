By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally made their decision on SP Trevor Bauer, as LA ultimately designated the controversial pitcher for assignment on Friday. The decision drew mixed reaction from fans. Meanwhile, people around the MLB world are wondering if the Dodgers have any more moves up their sleeve ahead of the 2023 campaign. OF Bryan Reynolds, who previously requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, has been linked to LA throughout the offseason.

The Dodgers are in the market for centerfield help. Their depth chart (per MLB.com) currently has Trayce Thompson slated to start in centerfield. Although he’s a solid player, acquiring a star like Reynolds would represent an upgrade. For the sake of clarity, there is no question that Bryan Reynolds is a tremendous player.

But the reason Los Angeles shouldn’t trade for him is due to the specific prospect Pittsburgh reportedly wants in return for Reynolds.

Dodgers could acquire Bryan Reynolds, but at what cost?

A recent report stated that the Pirates are looking for a top-tier pitching prospect to headline a potential Bryan Reynolds trade. Dodgers’ top pitching prospect Bobby Miller has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate. But with LA deciding to move on from Bauer, Bobby Miller may be in line to serve a key role for the Dodgers in 2023.

Los Angeles’ rotation will be led by Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias this season. Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Noah Syndergaard are expected to fill out the remaining 3 spots in the starting rotation. But the unfortunate truth is that injuries do occur and underperformance may be a factor. Although the Dodgers feature other arms that could provide pitching depth, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Miller get his chance this year.

Miller was ranked as the Dodgers’ No. 2 overall prospect in 2022, trailing only catcher Diego Cartaya. The 23-year old features a blazing fastball to go along with steady breaking stuff. His curveball still needs improvement, but Miller’s slider and change-up project to be plus-pitches.

As talented as Bryan Reynolds is, the Dodgers tend to value pitching depth. And Bobby Miller could turn into an ace-caliber arm down the road.

If they can find a way to acquire Reynolds without dealing Miller away, then the Dodgers should consider the trade by all means. But Miller is a prospect worth keeping around.